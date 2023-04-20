Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.30.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

