Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

ELV traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.99. 607,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.48. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.45.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

