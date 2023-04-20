Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 7,222 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 2,661,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

