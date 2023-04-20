Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 766 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 105,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 447,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

