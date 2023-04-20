Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 861 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DOCU traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 1,177,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,081. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.