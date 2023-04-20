Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 6,142,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,026,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.