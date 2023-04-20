Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 482 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,708. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.