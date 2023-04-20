Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.93. 516,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,175. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

