Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.