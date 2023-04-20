International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Down 5.3%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

