Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $6.16 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $72.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00021411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,952,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,948,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.