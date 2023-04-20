Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

ISRG stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,526. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

