Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.45. 851,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,018. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.