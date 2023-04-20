Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.96. 397,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,030,000 after buying an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,597,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.