Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

