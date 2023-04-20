Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.90. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Invesque Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

