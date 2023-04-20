Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 20th (CACI, CLSD, CNP, EDU, GOOD, LEG, MMYT, SBUX, SPB, USB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 20th:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get CACI International Inc alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.