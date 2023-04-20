Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.31. 249,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 942,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

