iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40. 236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.16% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

