iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,989. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

