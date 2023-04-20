iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 56,668 shares.The stock last traded at $107.88 and had previously closed at $107.93.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

