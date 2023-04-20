iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Finland

Bank of Finland lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 34.2% of Bank of Finland’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Finland owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $484,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.