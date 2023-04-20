iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.99. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDAT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

