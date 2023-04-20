iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 103,713 shares.The stock last traded at $63.20 and had previously closed at $63.11.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

