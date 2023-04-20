iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.