iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

