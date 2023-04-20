iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,079,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after buying an additional 301,473 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,564,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,995 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

