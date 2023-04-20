iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

