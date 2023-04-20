Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading Up 46%

Shares of Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) were up 46% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 65,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Item 9 Labs Trading Up 19.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

