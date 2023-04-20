ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.