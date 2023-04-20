Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.90. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 735,783 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Iveda Solutions from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

About Iveda Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Iveda Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iveda Solutions by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.