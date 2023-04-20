Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.90. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 735,783 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Iveda Solutions from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Iveda Solutions
Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.
