IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of IZEA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,358. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.35. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.