J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

