J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.41

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.41 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.48). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 280.30 ($3.47), with a volume of 6,760,762 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.74. The company has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

