Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

JKHY stock opened at $153.99 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

