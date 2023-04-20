Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

