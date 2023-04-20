James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

JRVR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

JRVR stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $735.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

