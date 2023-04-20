Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JOF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,979,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 158,042 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

