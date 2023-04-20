Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 20.7% in March

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Jasper Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of JSPR stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 464,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.