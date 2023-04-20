JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.63 ($4.28).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.66) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 185 ($2.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.88) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,776.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.15.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,642.99). 52.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

