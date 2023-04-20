Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the energy company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

