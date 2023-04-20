Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $149,182.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,232.34 or 1.00028910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01025335 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,894.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

