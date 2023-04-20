JMP Securities Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $298.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $273.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.83.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $256.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $264.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 147,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.