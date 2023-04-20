JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOANN stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,642. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

