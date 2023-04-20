John Donovan Acquires 506 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $491.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.