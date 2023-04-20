Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-6.5% yr/yr to $97.9-98.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.65 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

