JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,510,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,677% from the previous session’s volume of 310,008 shares.The stock last traded at $34.23 and had previously closed at $34.25.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $833.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,032,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 531,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

