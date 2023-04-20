Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 2,593,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

