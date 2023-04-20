Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,270 ($15.72) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,525 ($18.87). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.63) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($15.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.78).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.