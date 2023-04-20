Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kalera Public has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1,330.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kalera Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kalera Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kalera Public by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kalera Public by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kalera Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Kalera Public Company Profile

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

